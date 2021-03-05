Tammy Beaumont shines as England Women beat New Zealand to seal T20I series 2-0

Image Source : TWITTER/ENGLANDCRICKET England Women

Opener Tammy Beaumont scored her fourth half century in five innings as she led England women to a six-wicket in the second T20I against New Zealand on Friday.

Pacer Freya Davies's four-wicket haul helped the visitors restrict New Zealand to 123/9 after which Beaumont's 63 helped them chase down the target in 17.2 overs.

England have thus sealed with victory in the three-match series, having taken a 2-0 lead with Friday's win. They had earlier beaten New Zealand by seven wickets in the first T20I.

Davies ended the New Zealand innings with figures of 4/23 and her wickets included Amy Satterthwaite, who was New Zealand's top scorer with 49 runs.

England lost their first two wickets within the first five overs but then an 83-run partnership between Beaumont and captain Heather Knight for the third wicket all but ended any chance of New Zealand pulling off a miraculous victory.