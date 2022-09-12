T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar backs Deepak Chahar selection, says ‘He is the one I would certainly look at'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Deepak Chahar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed the selelction Deepak Chahar for the T20 World Cup in Australia. The former skipper believes the conditions in Australia are favorable for him and will suited, while the bouncy pitches will also help his cause. The selectors will select the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in coming days as the anxious wait continues for Indian players.

"I would say Deepak Chahar. He is the one I would certainly look at because it will be Australia and there will be extra bounce. And with the kind of movement that he generates with the new ball."

According to Gavaskar, the fast-paced tournament will suite Chahar and will help Team India down under. He further illustrates the nature of pitch could also play a key role in deciding India’s fortunes in the T20 World Cup.

"He is somebody who's got to factor in if? you know we've always picked about 4-5 bowlers for the Australia or South Africa tour and one if them gets wasted. But in a fast-paced tournament like the T20 I think to go with Deepak Chahar would be beneficial for the Indian team," said Gavaskar on India Today.

Along with Chahar there will also be competition for places between Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel. However, with the bounce offered in Australia, it is the former who is expected to get a chance. Ravindra Jadeja’s injury has opened the gates for Axar Patel while Yuzvendra Chahal should feature in the squad.

No changes in Top Order

Despite a mix Asia Cup 2022, the selectors won't be making any major overhauls to the top order as the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul will continue to lead the side. There has been a muted conversation that selectors are not happy with Rahul, with both his performance and fitness issues being a stumbling block.

However, Rahul’s fifty against Afghanistan should be good enough to indicate to the selectors that he has put behind his concerns. Rohit will continue to lead the side while Virat should be reinstated at No. 3 despite his heroics in the last match.

