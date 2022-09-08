T20 World Cup: India to face defending champions Australia and New Zealand in Warms-Ups

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia

Team India will face defending World champions Australia and New Zealand in the build to the T20 World Cup as they bid to end their 15-year drought. The Indian team will face Australia on home turf before they play them in the warm-ups, while New Zealand who lost in the finals last year will also be part of the warm-up routine.

An announcement made on Thursday read India will face both the winners and runners-up from the last campaign in the build-up to the competition. Both the matches will be played at Brisbane’s iconic Gabba stadium, as Rohit Sharma’s team prepares for the showpiece.

The warm-up matches will start on October 10, with teams already in the Super 12 playing from October 17. Brisbane and Melbourne will host the warm-up matches as the latter venue will also serve as host for India’s high-volt clash against Pakistan. India will face Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, having already faced them in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Despite starting on high, India were knocked out of the Asia Cup in the Super Four stage after the defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India will also face Australia and South Africa on home turf in the T20I series before they board their flights Down Under.

T20 World Cup - Warm-up Fixtures (IST)

10 Oct - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval, 5:30 am

10 Oct - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval, 9:30 am

10 Oct - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG, 1:30 pm

11 Oct - Namibia v Ireland, MCG, 1:30 pm

12 Oct - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG, 1:30 pm

13 Oct - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval, 5:30 am

13 Oct - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval, 9:30 am

13 Oct - Scotland v UAE, MCG, 1:30 pm

17 Oct - Australia v India, The Gabba 8:30 am

17 Oct - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field, 8:30 am

17 Oct - England v Pakistan, The Gabba, 1:30 pm

17 Oct - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field, 1:30 pm

19 Oct - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba , 8:30 am

19 Oct - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field, 1:30 pm

19 Oct - New Zealand v India, The Gabba, 1:30 pm

