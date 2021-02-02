T Natarajan awaits BCCI nod to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of T Natarajan.

The left-handed pacer said he also wanted to play in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Tamil Nadu but Indian cricket board (BCCI) urged him to rest after a gruelling Australia series.

India's rookie pacer T Natarajan said he wants to feature in upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu only if BCCI allows him to play.

The 29-year-old pacer revealed that he wanted to play in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which his side won by defeating Baroda in the final, as well but BCCI urged him to rest after a gruelling series Down Under, which saw Natarajan make his debut in all three formats.

The Salem-based bowler, who played three T20Is and one ODI and Test a piece during the Australia tour, is currently at his hometown since his return from the successful Oz tour.

"If I am given the go-ahead by the BCCI then I will certainly play the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In fact, I was asked to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali but BCCI wanted me to be given a break and I couldn't go on to play for TN in the competition," he told Times of India.

Natarajan has been a stalwart of TN cricket since his debut in 2015 and also played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, which ultimately opened the doors of IPL for him.

And to watch his team win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently only made him more excited to don the TN colours once again.

"Having played for TN for many years, I just missed being there with the team when they lifted the trophy. I'm extremely happy for them. They played like a team during the tournament and thoroughly deserved this victory," he said.