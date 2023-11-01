Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Quarterfinal schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanju Samson's Kerala is set to face Assam in quarterfinal

Even as the World Cup continues to roll on in India, the country's domestic cricket is going on in full flow with the T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is in progress. Some of the top cricketers in the domestic circuit are giving their best in the tournament with IPL auction for the 2024 season likely to happen on December 19.

After a massive 128 T20 matches, the quarterfinal teams have been confirmed in the competition and the knockout matches are set to be played on November 2. Perhaps, a couple of knockout matches (pre-quarter finals) were played on October 31 (Wednesday) with Assam and Uttar Pradesh sealing their places in top 8.

Chandigarh and Mohali will be hosting two quarterfinal matches each while the latter venue is also scheduled to host the semifinals and the final. Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be locking horns against each other in the first quarterfinal while Kerala will be facing the challenge from the Riyan Parag led Assam in Mohali. On the other hand, Chandigarh will see Mumbai facing Baroda and the Delhi vs Baroda clash.

Schedule of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Quarterfinal matches

Quarterfinal 1

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh - 11 AM IST

Quarterfinal 2

Kerala vs Assam - 4:30 PM IST

Quarterfinal 3

Mumbai vs Baroda - 9 AM IST

Quarterfinal 4

Delhi vs Vidarbha - 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches

The broadcasting rights of Indian cricket shifted from Star Sports Network to Viacom18 from this year. The matches will be telecast live on Sports18 while the live streaming of the matches will be available on Jio Cinema. However, it is still not clear if the matches in Chandigarh will be streamed live. There is every chance that the matches in Mohali will be live on Sports18 and Jio Cinema.

