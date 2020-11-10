IPL 2020 final: I sacrificed my wicket because Rohit was batting really well, says Suryakumar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI skipper Rohit Sharma sulks after Suryakumar Yadav run out in Dubai on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav has been a consistent performer for Mumbai Indians throughout the IPL 2020. The right-handed batsman didn’t just shed the finisher tag, he stepped into a senior batsman role for the franchise and adjusted his batting as the situation required.

And on Tuesday, at the marquee clash of the tournament, Yadav showed team comes first for him as he sacrificed his wicket in a selfless act to preserve unstoppable Rohit Sharma’s wicket, who played match-winning 68, after failing to respond to his call for a quick single.

The incident happened in the 11th over when Yadav was batting at 19 with Rohit looking in sublime form towards another 50.

The duo put on a 45-run stand to take MI to 90 with DC players staring at each other in bewilderment. However, the stand ended after Yadav failed to react to the call but ensure he left the crease to be run out.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Yadav said he thought it was the right thing to do with the way the skipper was batting.

"He was batting really well. Most importantly, he's been anchoring well since the first game. I don't mind sacrificing for him at all,” Yadav said.

