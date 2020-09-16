Suresh Raina relatives attacked: 3 members of inter-state robber gang arrested; Case solved, says Punjab govt

Image Source : PTI The Punjab government informed on Wednesday that three members of an inter-state robber-criminal gang have been arrested, in relation to the attack and murder case on Suresh Raina's kin.

Three members of an inter-state robber gang have been arrested in relation to the attack and murder case involving Suresh Raina's kin. The state government has said that the case has been "solved."

"The case of attack & murder involving cricketer Suresh Raina’s kin has been solved with the arrest of three members of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals. Eleven other accused are yet to be arrested: State Government," news agency ANI informed.

The development comes over two weeks after Raina took to Twitter to confirm that his relatives in Punjab were attacked and his uncle was slaughtered to death. He also informed that his cousin passed away after "batting for life for days."

"What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support," Raina had written.

"Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb"

The former Indian cricketer had withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League on August 29.

