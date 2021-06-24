Sourav Ganguly recalls his debut ton at Lord's: Sachin Tendulkar came up to me and told me to relax

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid

Recalling his dream Test debut at Lord's, ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly said that he was mentally tired after notching up the first hundred when Sachin Tendulkar told him to relax and "have your cup of tea".

Ganguly, arguably one of the best skippers that India has ever produced in its cricketing history, had a dream debut at the "Home of Cricket". Batting at number 3, Ganguly scored 131 runs against England, becoming the first Indian to score a ton on debut at the venue. He was involved in a 94-run stand with Rahul Dravid for the sixth wicket.

"I got a 100 on a Saturday, which is probably the best day for Test cricket, with every seat being full. It was my Test debut and get to a 100. They say it can't get better and the mindset of that Test match was remarkable. At the back-stands you get cheers for every shot you hit and then finishing at tea time on a 100 was special," Ganguly told Star Sports.

India was eventually bundled out for 429, gaining a lead of 85 runs over the hosts. In reply, England managed to notch up 278/9 in the second innings as the match ended in a draw.

Ganguly, who went on to score 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career, also shared a moment he had with Tendulkar. Ganguly, aged 23 on his debut, went on to captain India and represent the country in 13 Tests and 311 ODIs. He also steered India to the finals of the 2003 World Cup.

"I remember, during the tea, I was batting at 100 and I was mentally tired more than physical because, first hundred, the emotions, the happiness, the highs make you tired as well. I was putting tape around the bat handle because it has just started to soften up, because of the bounce and the ball hitting at the top of the handle.

"I remember Sachin coming up to me and saying you relax, have your cup of tea. So, I remember those moments I walked into the dressing room and everybody was standing outside the dressing room to cheer me, because of my achievement," said the BCCI president.