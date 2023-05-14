Sorry, I do not have an answer for that: RR skipper Sanju Samson after Royals' downfall in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP RR skipper Sanju Samson opens on team's downfall

Rajasthan Royals were bossing the top four in the first half of IPL 2023. Sanju Samson's Royals were the trendsetters for more than two weeks in the start of the tournament as they won four out of their first five games. But since the second half of April 2023, the Royals' campaign took a nose dive. After the first five games, the Royals have won just 2 matches out of 8 games and are now having major troubles in their race for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, RR skipper Sanju Samson opened on his side's downfall in the latter half of the tournament. (On the second half of IPL 2023) "That is a great question. I was thinking about it and where it went wrong. Sorry, I do not have an answer for that," Samson said after the massive loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"We all know the nature of the IPL. We know things can change in a couple of days. Funny, funny things happen at the end of the league stages. We have to be strong, be professional, and think about the game we are playing in Dharamsala. You have to keep your hopes high and try your best," he added.

The Royals were given a target of 172 in the second innings against RCB. They did not start well and were five down inside the powerplay. Samson also threw light on the game. "We usually go hard in the powerplay but that did not quite happen today. It will take some time to assess our display. That is the nature of T20 cricket, you have to go hard in the powerplay, knowing that the wicket will slow down," the Royals skipper said.

"Today, it did not work out. That (match) could have gone to the wire, it could have been a tight match if we had a decent powerplay. I felt that (RCB's score) was a par score on this wicket," he added.

