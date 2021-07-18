Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES SL vs IND | Sanju Samson misses 1st ODI with knee ligament injury

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson could be ruled out of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka after he sustained a knee ligament injury during a training session, leaving him unavailable for the first ODI here on Sunday.

Samson's injury is being monitored by the medical team.

"Sanju Samson sprained a ligament in his knee and was hence not available for selection for this game. The medical team is tracking his progress at the moment," BCCI's media team informed.

The Sri Lanka series comprises three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals. The Indian team is being led by Shikhar Dhawan with Rahul Dravid as head coach.

In Samson's absence, young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is making his ODI debut.

Sri Lanka won the toss in the first ODI and opted to bat. With Kishan, batsman Suryakumar Yadav is also making his debut in ODIs.

This is India's first ODI since the series against England in March, where India defeated Eoin Morgan's men 2-1 in the three-match series. Many first-teamers like captain Virat Kohli, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami among others will miss the series against Sri Lanka, as they are with the Test squad in the United Kingdom.