Shubman Gill County debut: Youngster continues stellar run, scores 92 in first outing

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shubman Gill for Glamorgan

Highlights Gill made his county debut in this match

He had been roped in by Glamorgan after India's tour to Zimbabwe

The youngster scored 92 runs on his debut

Shubman Gill County debut: Indian youngster and Gujarat Lions opening batsman Shubman Gill had a pretty good outing in his first appearance for Glamorgan. Gill who has been in good form recently extended his scintillating run even in the county game. Shubman had a great outing against Zimbabwe and West Indies and now he has continued to perform well in England too. After the Zimbabwe series, Shubman had been signed by Glamorgan and his gritty innings of 92 has certainly proved that he was the right choice for this renowned county side. Shubman missed his ton by a slender margin of 8 runs, but he will be pretty happy with his recent outings.

Shubman's recent form in international cricket has transcended to the English county setup too and it looks like he will end up scoring heaps of runs by the time the season comes to a close. The Indian youngster has ended up scoring three fifties and 1 century in his recent six international outings. On two occasions gilled carried his bat when batting on 98 and 82. Gill played his last international match on August 22, 2022, against Zimbabwe in which he registered career-best figures of 130.

The Punjab-based batsman who had been criticized heavily in the past has been taking giant leaps in the international arena and certainly can be one of the probable candidates to be picked for team India when they play 6 T20Is against Australia (3 T20Is) and South Africa (3T20Is). Considering his current form and the lean patch in which team India is, it wouldn't be a matter of surprise if Gill is picked up for the world T20Is and boards the flight to Australia later in October this year.

In his county debut, Gill reached his 87-ball half-century with a good-looking boundary. Gill came out to bat for Glamorgan on number 3 and scored 92 off 148 deliveries. The Indian batsman hit a total of 8 boundaries and 1 six. Glamorgan with a score of 241/8 is lagging behind Worcestershire's 454/9.

Latest Cricket News