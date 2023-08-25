Shadab Khan suffers no-look run-out at non-striker's end, Twitter blasts at Fazalhaq Farooqi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shadab Khan run-out

Shadab Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi were at the centre stage of a run-out at the non-striker's end in the Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in Hambantota. Babar Azam's side played a jaw-dropping thriller against Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan where the Men in Green prevailed by one wicket. Naseem Shah produced a deja vu moment as he took his team over the finishing line yet again against Afghanistan in a victory that sparked huge celebrations in the Pakistan dressing room. But before a special win, Pakistan were in a spot of bother with Shadab Khan's dismissal.

The Pakistani side needed 11 runs in the last six balls as all the hopes were pinned on Shadab, who had made 48 from 35 balls and was hungry to take the team home. But the all-rounder was not at the strike as Naseem took the responsibility to face the first ball. However, Farooqi probably had his thoughts well set and he implemented a run-out at the non-striker's end, where Shadab was caught backing away before the ball had delivered. The bowler broke the timber, while Shadab was backing away and he went on his way without looking back as to what had happened.



