Sanjay Manjrekar among five Indians in star-studded 12-member commentary panel for Asia Cup - Check full list

A star-studded commentary panel for the Asia Cup has been announced. Five Indians, four members from Pakistan and one from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand will bring all the insights and coverage of the 19-day-long continental tournament starting August 30 in Multan. Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan and Deep Dasgupta are five members from India to commentate in the Asia Cup among 12 members.

Former Pakistan pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are two of four Pakistani members in the commentary panel which also includes former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and Bazid Khan. From Sri Lanka, there is Russel Arnold while Athar Ali Khan is representing Bangladesh. The final member of the panel is former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris.

Here's the full list of commentators:

India - Ravi Shastri, Gautam Gambhir, Sanjay Manjrekar, Irfan Pathan and Deep Dasgupta

Pakistan - Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, Bazid

Sri Lanka - Russel Arnold

Bangladesh - Athar Ali Khan

Other - Scott Styris (New Zealand)

This is the 14th edition of the ODI Asia Cup and 16th in total and it is the first time that the tournament will be conducted in a hybrid mode. Pakistan are the host of the tournament but since the BCCI refused to travel to the neighboring country due to the political relations between the two nations, the PCB had to agree to the hybrid model. Out of 13 matches in total, four will take place in Pakistan while the rest of the 9 games will be held in Sri Lanka.

Hosts Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. Top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours where all four teams will face each other once. The top two teams in the Super Four will face off in the final.

