S Sreesanth announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE File Photo of S Sreesanth

India cricketer S Sreesanth announced retirement from all formats of cricket on Wednesday. The right-arm pacer took to Twitter to announce his decision.

S Sreesanth was part of the Indian cricket team that won the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 World Cup played in India.

Image Source : TWITTER SCREENSHOT Twitter ScreenShot

"Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for ECC, Ernakulam district, varies diff. League and tournament teams, Kerala state cricket association, BCCI, Warwickshire county cricket team, Indian airlines cricket team, BCCI, and ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family," Sreesanth tweeted.

"It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game . With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket. For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment," he further wrote.

More to follow...