RSAW vs AUSW, Women's WC: Shabnim Ismail, Ellyse Perry on door of historic milestones as Proteas face Aussies

RSAW vs AUSW, Women's WC: South Africa and Australia are standing at the door of creating a new chapter in their cricket history. While Australia will eye a double hat-trick in the tournament, the Proteas women will become the most celebrated team in their country if they bag their first title. Meanwhile, a few players from both sides are also on the door of registering historic achievements in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Ismail needs 1 wicket to down this feat

South Africa's veteran Ismail has 41 wickets in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup. She is currently tied with England's former star Anya Shrubsole in all eight seasons (including the current one) of the tournament. Ismail, who has played 31 T20Is in the T20 tournament, needs just 1 wicket to become the leading wicket-taker.

Meanwhile, Australia's iconic all-rounder Ellyse Perry is right behind the Proteas star with 40 wickets against her name. She has played 41 games and needs 2 wickets to go past the English star. Standing a chance to shatter this feat is Australia's Megan Schutt too. The Aussie quick has 39 wickets to her name in just 23 matches and can go past with 3 wickets.

Meg Lanning on verge of this feat

Not only the bowlers, but the batters are also eyeing a major feat in the tournament. Australia's captain Meg Lanning is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament. She has smashed 982 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.91. She is 84 runs behind Suzie Bates's record of 1066 runs in all T20 World Cups.

Ten days ago, South Africa were not sure of a semifinal spot in the Women's T20 World Cup. Their two losses made Group A spicy but big wins against New Zealand and Bangladesh ensured that they would be the second-best team from the group that also featured Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Just a day ago, chances of South Africa going past England in the semis were not high but the Proteas defied all the odds as their strong bowling shone and the hosts sneaked past the door to the ultimate match.

It's a dream for them as no senior South African team, including Men's and Women's has played in a single final of any World Cup (ODI or T20I). On the contrary, Australia have been quite a force as always in the tournament and held India in an absolute thriller on February 23. The Aussies were destined to play the final. They were unbeaten in the group and went past India in the semifinal to set another date with destiny. It would be a contest between Australia's batting and South Africa's bowling. South Africa have never defeated Australia in the six T20Is played between the two but a World Cup final result is yet not set in stone.

