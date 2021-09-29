Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR vs RCB Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, head to head

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be aiming for a strong comeback after the two consecutive defeats when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Wednesday.

The RR are currently seventh in the IPL 2021 table with 8 points in 10 matches, while the RCB, powered by the win against MI, are third with 12 points.

As both the sides meet in Dubai, let's take a look at their squads and head to head stats:

Squads

To RR's advantage, none of their squad players is currently unavailable for the tie after the side had to make extensive changes in the squad in overseas stars like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

The franchise announced the acquisition of current world no.1 T20I spinner Tabraiz Shamsi to their ranks.

IN: Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips

OUT: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye

Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips

One of the only three franchises (in current season) yet to lift the IPL title, Virat Kohli’s side did make a shaky start to the second leg of the tournament but made a strong comeback in their previous game with victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The side also forced to make wholesale changes in the squad after a number of players were unavailable for the side, including India’s Washington Sundar who suffered a finger injury during India’s tour of England.

IN: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmanta Chameera, George Garton, and Akash Deep

OUT: Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, and Washington Sundar

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga

Head to Head

Matches Played 23

RR won 10

RCB won 11

No Result 2