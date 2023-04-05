RR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa retired hurt after Shikhar Dhawan hits ball

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA Bhanuka Rajapaksa seen in pain after a Shikhar Dhawan ball hit him

RR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa got retired hurt in the first innings of his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. PBKS were asked to bat first after Rajasthan Royals won the toss.

While Prabhsimran Singh sent PBKS off to a flier, Dhawan played a support role. PBKS looked to free his hands later as Rajapaksa joined him in the middle. Meanwhile, Dhawan hit one ball from RR bowler Ravi Ashwin straight towards Rajapaksa at the non-strikers' end as the ball hit him badly. Rajapaksa was immediately seen in pain and he walked walk retired hurt. The Sri Lankan player faced only one ball in the match and scored one run on that.

Notably, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We would like to bowl here. Expecting some dew. We will use the opportunity to bowl first. It is a great thought by the franchise. Loving it here. The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side. Very happy to see them grow. Jaiswal and Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys," RR captain Sanju Samson said at the toss.

At toss, Shikhar Dhawan said, "We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let's go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best."

Pitch report

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. There have been no IPL games played at the venue and only 3 T20Is have been held here. The previous T20I held here was between India and South Africa and that witnessed 458 runs being scored for the loss of 6 wickets.

