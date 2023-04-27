RR vs CSK: Injury Update on Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes

Table toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Rajasthan Royals in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The MS Dhoni-led side has been in top form having won their last three matches. They have been performing well with the inexperienced bowling attack as the likes of Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar are not playing for quite some time now. While Chahar sustained a hamstring injury during the game against Mumbai Indians on April 8, Stokes also hasn't featured since the second game due to heel injury.

The England Test captain was already managing a knee injury with injections but sustained a heel injury after playing only two matches. He was expected to get fit by the last week of April. But head coach Stephen Fleming provided a fresh update on him after after the last match stating that he will not be available for a week more.

"He had another little setback yesterdayso he is still probably a few days or a week away at least. It is a challenge now that the team is playing well. The first thing is to get Ben fit and then if we have a headache around selection, we have a headache. The nature of the IPL is that things happen, so the priority is to get Ben fit and ready to play. That's what we are concentrating on at the moment and he is not quite ready for that," Fleming had said after the match against SRH.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar's injury concerns continue to worry CSK as the pace bowler is still not completely fit. He is expected to return to action by the first week of May and even if he gets fit by then, CSK will be happy as crucial matches will be played at the fag end of the league stage.

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

Latest Cricket News