Rohit Sharma set to miss first ODI as BCCI announces India's squad for ODIs, last two Tests vs Australia

BCCI announced India's squad for the ODI series and the last two Tests against Australia. Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI vs Australia and Hardik Pandya will lead the side in his absence. "Mr Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Mr Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI," said BCCI in a statement.

Jaydev Undakat, who was released from the squad to play Ranji Trophy returns for the final two Test matches. He has also been named in the ODI squad. The Test teams apart from Unadkat's return remain unchanged. Bumrah, as expected hasn't been named in any of the two squads as the management and the board doesn't want to rush his return.

Ravindra Jadeja, who has been on fire vs Australia in the Test series, will also make his return to white-ball cricket after his injury kept him out for a considerable period of time.

India’s ODI squad vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, W Sundar, Y Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

India’s squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy - Current Situation

The Indian Cricket team's magic in Delhi remains unhindered as Rohit Sharma's men defeated Pat Cummins led Australia by 6 wickets in the second Test. The Indian spinners starred in the first session of Day 3 as Ravindra Jadeja took a seven-wicket haul. This was followed by the batters' show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as India chased the 115-run target to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, and retain the coveted trophy.

