Rohit Sharma goes past ICC No.1 ranked batter Kane Williamson in IND vs WI 1st Test

Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 30 at the end of Day 1 of the first innings of first Test against West Indies. He will be looking to add more to his tally on the second day.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2023 12:59 IST
Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson
Image Source : GETTY AND TWITTER Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma

Team India took the field on July 12 (Wednesday) after a break of one month in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. Ravichandran Ashwin, the off-spinner, was the star for the team as he picked up a five-wicket haul to stun the Caribbean team on the opening day. Thanks to his exceptional bowling, West Indies were bundled out for just 150 runs in their first innings. In response, India openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added an unbeaten 80 by the end of Day 1.

Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 30 while Jaiswal is not-out on 40 as India trail by only 70 runs in the first innings. Rohit is in need of a big innings and this is a brilliant opportunity for him to reach the three-figure mark. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma with his unbeaten 30 went past ICC No.1 ranked Test batter Kane Williamson in terms of most runs in international cricket.

He was 27 runs behind Williamson before starting the innings and now has 17145 runs to his name while the New Zealand skipper has so far amassed 17142 runs in his international career. Moreover, among active players Rohit Sharma has now at the fifth position to score most runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli is at the top in this aspect with 25385 runs while Joe Root is at the third position with more than 18000 runs. Chris Gayle hasn't played international cricket for a long time now but he hasn't announced retirement as well. So he is considered an active player in this list and is at the second place with 19593 international runs to his name.

David Warner, the Australia opener, has scored 17267 runs in his career so far across all formats and has grabbed the fourth position. Rohit Sharma, after surpassing Williamson, is at the fifth position and can go past Warner too in this aspect if the latter is dropped from Australia's playing XI in the fourth Ashes Test that is set to start on July 19 in Manchester.

Most runs among active players in international cricket
Player Name Runs scored in international cricket
Virat Kohli 25385
Chris Gayle 19593
Joe Root 18336
David Warner 17267
Rohit Sharma 17145*

* denotes he is still unbeaten and will be adding more runs on Day 2 of IND vs WI Test match

