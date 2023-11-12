IND vs NED: Rohit Sharma becomes 3rd Indian to gun down massive milestone as an opener in Netherlands clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma.

IND vs NED: India captain Rohit Sharma continues to stamp his authority as one of the most successful openers in International Cricket. The 36-year-old Sharma, who is having another splendid World Cup, is currently leading India in their 9th clash of the tournament against the Netherlands. The Indian skipper made a quickfire start as he so usually does now and went on to achieve a massive milestone.

In the clash against the Dutch, Sharma became the third Indian to score 14000 runs as an opener in International cricket. He joins an elite list of Indians featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Most runs scored by an Indian opener in International Cricket

Virender Sehwag - 16119

Sachin Tendulkar - 15335

Rohit Sharma - 14025*

Sunil Gavaskar - 12258

Shikhar Dhawan - 10867

Rohit is also the 11th player in the world to score over 14000 runs as an opener in International Cricket. Before him, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Graeme Smith, Desmond Haynes, Sehwag, Tendulkar, Tamim Iqbal, Alaistar Cook and Matthew Hayden have achieved the feat.

Most ODI sixes in a calendar year

This was not the only feat he achieved in the match. The Indian captain is now the leading six-hitter in ODIs in a single calendar year. He overtook South Africa's AB de Villiers in the list after he hit his 59th six of 2023. De Villiers is now second with 58 maximums in 2015.

