'Rohit bhai fir gaali denge': Ishan Kishan's comments for Shubman Gill caught on stump mic | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Ishan Kishan became India's 306th Test player

India had quite an eventful opening day of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. They skittled West Indies for just 150 runs in the first innings after losing the toss. The visitors also handed a Test debut to two youngsters in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan. While a debut to Jaiswal was expected, many were surprised to see Kishan also getting a Test cap ahead of KS Bharat who played last five Test matches for India.

However, Kishan did well on the first day behind the stumps and more importantly was quite vocal as well having a conversation with the close-in fielders. His one such conversation with Shubman Gill was caught on stump mic when West Indies were nine down in their first innings. The hosts were reeling at 150/9 after 64 overs and before the start of next over, Kishan hilariously adviced Gill to stay put on his fielding position in order to avoid getting abused by captain Rohit Sharma.

"Are Rohit bhai fir gaali denge tere ko, Fir bolenge sahi se khada reh na udhar," Kishan said. (This roughly translates to - Rohit bhai will abuse you then. He will say stand there properly). The stump mic comments have gone viral on social media and the fans are in splits listening to Kishan's comments.

Watch the video here:

As far as the match is concerned, Ishan Kishan took two good catches behind the wickets to send back Raymon Reifer and Joshua Da Silva. The youngster took a good low catch diving forward first up off Shardul Thakur to send Reifer and then held on a brilliant one to dismiss Da Silva off Ravichandran Ashwin. He is slated to bat at umber six or seven in the batting line-up and will be keen on making the opportunity count on this tour.

Latest Cricket News