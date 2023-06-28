Rishabh Pant makes key change to social media bio, adds second DOB amid recovery process

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rishabh Pant

India's star wicketkeeper is racing against time to get ready for the ODI World Cup 2023. Pant, who survived a horrific car crash in late December 2022, is currently at the National Cricket Academy for his recovery process. The star Indian player has kept his fans updated about his recovery process and has shared videos and posts on social media on various occasions. Meanwhile, he has now made a big update in his social media bio.

The Indian wicket-keeper has added his second Date of Birth (DOB) to his Instagram bio. Pant has added 5th January 2023 as his second date of birth to highlight the potential new life after that near-fatal car crash. Notably, the batter had undergone his first surgery on January 5. "Second D.O.B:- 05/01/2023," Pant wrote in his bio.

Notably, the 25-year-old star suffered a horrific car crash on December 30 when he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to meet his mother. Pant suffered multiple injuries and was immediately treated at Saksham Hospital in Roorkie before being sent to a MAX hospital in Dehradun. He was then airlifted to Mumbai, where he took surgery for his knee ligaments. Two of the three ligaments were reconstructed quickly before the third one was done after six weeks.

Pant is out of action from India's team ever since. He last played the away Test series against Bangladesh in December 2022. Pant was missed by the Indian team as well as his IPL franchise - Delhi Capitals. He was not part of the Border-Gavaskar series, IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship final. Pant is reportedly recovering fast but his comeback in ODI World Cup is doubtful.

