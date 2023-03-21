Tuesday, March 21, 2023
     
RCBW vs MIW WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: MI opt to bowl

RCBW vs MIW WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: RCB have been knocked out while Mumbai Indians will look to seal top spot with big win.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2023 15:10 IST
MIW look to eye top spot in WPL 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV MIW look to eye top spot in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are set to face each other in the penultimate league match of WPL 2023. RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, are already knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, MI have lost their last two matches and will have to win this game to seal their spot in the final. They slipped from first to second place after losing to Delhi Capitals the other evening. With Mandhana and Kaur locking horns, expect a thrilling encounter between the two sides.

 

Live updates :RCBW vs MIW WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score

  • Mar 21, 2023 3:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    MI win the toss and bowl

    Kaur finally calls it right at the toss!!

  • Mar 21, 2023 2:57 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss at 3 PM

    Stay Tuned!!

  • Mar 21, 2023 2:13 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened last evening?

    UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants to seal their place in the playoffs and that knocked out RCB.

    Delhi Capitals jumped to number one by beating Mumbai Indians who lost their second consecutive match and slipped to second place.

  • Mar 21, 2023 2:10 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome folks!!!!!

    It is RCB vs MI today in WPL 2023! Penultimate league match of WPL 2023

    RCB are knocked out but they can spoil the party for MI. Will MI be able to seal the top spot? Will Harmanpreet Kaur finally be able to win the toss? 

    Stay tuned here for all the LIVE UPDATES

