RCBW vs MIW WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: MI opt to bowl

RCBW vs MIW WPL 2023 Live Cricket Score: MI opt to bowlRoyal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are set to face each other in the penultimate league match of WPL 2023. RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, are already knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, MI have lost their last two matches and will have to win this game to seal their spot in the final. They slipped from first to second place after losing to Delhi Capitals the other evening. With Mandhana and Kaur locking horns, expect a thrilling encounter between the two sides.