Like free hit, make it 'free ball' for bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin suggests alternative to 'Mankad'

Ravichandran Ashwin has suggested an alternative to the 'Mankad' mode of dismissal, saying that there should be a 'free ball' for bowlers, like 'free hit' for batsmen.

The discussions over the 'Mankading' mode of dismissal have picked up pace again. After Ricky Ponting, the coach of Delhi Capitals said that he will have a conversation regarding the dismissal with the franchise's newest acquisition Ravichandran Ashwin, many former cricketers and fans have opined on the 'Mankad'.

Ponting is not in the favour of the dismissal, saying that it goes against the "ethics" of the game.

Earlier, India's wicketkeeper-batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik came in support of Mankading, saying that it is "within the rules" of the game.

Ashwin has now joined the debate himself, taking to Twitter to suggest an alternative route to the Mankad dismissal. He suggested that if a non-striker is found out of the crease before the delivery, the next ball should be a "free ball" (with reference to the "free hit" awarded to the batsman after a bowler oversteps).

"Make it a free ball for the bowler. If the batsmen (batsman) gets out of that ball, the batting team will be docked 5 runs. Free hit adds to the drama for a batter, let's give a chance to the bowlers too," Ashwin said in a tweet.

"As of now everyone watches the game hoping that 'the bowlers will get smacked today'," he added.

England batsman Buttler was 'mankaded' by Ashwin at a crucial moment in last year's season of the Indian Premier League during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. The manner of the dismissal had created ripples across the cricketing fraternity and beyond, with many former greats of the game lambasting the Indian off-spinner for breaching the 'spirit of the game'.

