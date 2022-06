LIVE MUM vs MP Ranji Trophy Final Day 3, Latest Updates: MP 123/1; trail MUM by 251 runs Ranji Trophy Final 2021-22 Day 3: Get the Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Latest Scorecard, News, Latest Updates and Highlights as Mumbai take on Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.