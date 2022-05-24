Ranji Trophy 2022: Arjun Tendulkar dropped, Prithivi Shaw to lead in knock-outs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arjun Tendulkar has been dropped from the Mumbai team for the Ranji Trophy knock-outs.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has not been included in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for the knockout matches to be held in June. The team, led by Prithvi Shaw will take on Uttarakhand in the knock-out match in Bengaluru.

While Arjun has been excluded, the team comprises the likes of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, experienced Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande

Veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury. Arjun, who has represented Mumbai in T20s is yet to make his first-class debut.

Arjun was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL mega auction for Rs 30 lakh but did not get to play a single match even after MI were eliminated from title contention early after losing eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Ranji squad for the knockout matches includes two brothers -- middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and his 18-year-old brother Musheer.

An opening batsman and left-arm spinner, Musheer has done well for Mumbai in the Cooch Behar Trophy, thus getting a call-up for the senior squad.

The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association led by Salil Ankola and comprising Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai, and Anand Yalvigi also picked Arman Jaffer, nephew of former India opener Wasim Jaffer, for the knockout matches.

The Mumbai squad: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut, Musheer Khan.

(Inputs IANS)