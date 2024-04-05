Punjab Kings leapfrog IPL champions Chennai, Mumbai to create enviable record in cash-rich league

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Punjab Kings celebrate Shubman Gill's wicket.

Punjab Kings enjoyed a dream evening on Thursday (April 4) when they successfully chased 200 down to claim their second win of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Shikhar Dhawan-led side looked down and out at one stage in pursuit of the total but an accidental hero took them over the line after playing one of the top knocks of the season.

Shashank Singh, a 32-year-old Chhattisgarh player, played a heroic 61*-run knock off just 29 balls to script a dramatic three-wicket win for Punjab Kings, a win that has brought their IPL 2024 campaign back on track following two consecutive losses. His match-winning knock helped him collect the Player of the Match (POTM) award.

Notably, Punjab's 200-run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was their sixth successful chase of 200 or more runs. They have now become the team to chase 200 or more the most number of times (six) in the history of the cash-rich league.

Second on the list are Mumbai Indians (MI). The five-time IPL champions have chased 200 or more five times in the IPL and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are third on the list having registered the feat thrice.

IPL 2024 Points Table