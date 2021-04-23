IPL 2021 Expert's Corner | KL Rahul should look to attack instead of playing anchor's role: Sanjay Manjrekar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul

Punjab Kings' skipper KL Rahul should bat with an attacking mindset instead of donning an anchor's role, believes former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

Rahul and Co. have managed to notch up just one win so far from their four games, and are currently sitting seventh on the points table. After an impressive start to their IPL 2021 campaign, Punjab have floundered in the tournament. Being bowled out for 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday would've certainly raised concerns.

The Punjab-based outfit has suffered a hat-trick of defeats and is currently struggling to achieve consistency. Talking about skipper Rahul's show with the bat, Manjrekar said that the Karnataka batsman should look to score at a better strike rate while opening the innings for PBKS.

"According to me, Rahul's strike rate isn't helping the Punjab batting unit. In the T20 format of the game, there's no need of playing an anchor's role, especially when you are batting first. Rahul should look to provide his side with an explosive start early in the innings," said Manjrekar in an exclusive chat with India TV.

Manjrekar also opined that the Punjab outfit will have to tweak its top-order if it wants to utilize players like Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran.

"Playing an anchor's role is of no use of your side doesn't lose any wicket until the 16th over and still posts a below-par total. This also reduces Gayle and Pooran's role in the batting order, who get to face few deliveries and eventually depart while succumbing to pressure," said Manrjrekar.

Rahul has got two fifties in four games so far but has lacked support from others. Deepak Hooda has put up impressive performances but has struggled to find consistency. To break into the upper half of the points table and keep playoff hopes alive, Punjab will eye to quickly recover from three straight losses.