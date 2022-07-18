Pat Cummins rested for Australia's white-ball tour to Zimbabwe and New Zealand; pacer to prepare for World T20

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins rested for white-ball series against New Zealand and England

After their successful tour to Sri Lanka, the Aussies are now all set to tour Zimbabwe and New Zealand for their limited-overs series. The defending champions of the T20 World Cup, the Australians are putting their preparations in place and are trying to play as many white ball games as possible. They also have their sights set on the 2023 ODI World Cup which will be played in India. Australia last won the ODI World Cup in 2015 in their backyard.

In their recent tour to Sri Lanka, the Aussies won the T20I series by a margin of 2-1. The hosts then returned the favor as they defeated Australia by 3-2 in the ODI series. The Test series concluded evenly as both of them ended up winning one match each. As Australia embarks on a new series, their Test skipper has been rested for the white-ball series which will start next part as a part of their T20I World Cup preparations.

Australia will lock horns with Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals scheduled to be played in Townsville on August 28, 30, and September 3. Post this the Aussies will take on New Zealand in Cairns on September 6, 8, and 11. The Aaron Finch-led side has recalled fast bowler Sean Abbott and veteran spinners such as Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa.

Cricket Australia in a statement said on Monday that Test skipper Pat Cummins is being managed through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer.

“These series against New Zealand, the world's No. 1-ranked ODI side, and Zimbabwe will be good contests, providing an opportunity to play some great cricket in the lead-up to the home summer", said chief selector George Bailey. Apart from Pat Cummins, middle-order batsman Travis Head will miss the series as he awaits the birth of his first child along with his wife Jess.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

