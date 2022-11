Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shadab Khan struck a 20-ball 50 to turn the game on its head.

Pakistan turned to their A-game and handed South Africa their first defeat of the tournament. Led by Shadab Khan's 20-ball fifty and Iftikhar Ahmed's 51, Pakistan turned around the game in no time and put up a huge total of 185 on board.

Chasing 185, South Africa just couldn't get going. Skipper Temba Bavuma was the sole positive for them in an otherwise forgettable game. For Pakistan, it was Shaheen Afridi who took three wickets and was the pick among the bowlers.

