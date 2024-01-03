PAK tour of NZ: CSK star rested as New Zealand announce T20I squad for Pakistan, Williamson to lead

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand team players.

New Zealand will begin their cricketing fixtures in the New Year with a five-match T20I series against Pakistan. The Blackcaps are gearing up for their home series against the Men in Green and have named a squad for it with some key decisions made. Notably, three star players have made a return to the team with a CSK player missing out on selection.

CSK's Rachin Ravindra has been rested out from the New Zealand squad for the 20-over series while Kane Williamson is back to lead the side after a long break from the format. Notably, fast bowler Matt Henry and CSK's other star Devon Conway return to the team. However, several players are available for select games with Williamson not part of the third T20I to manage his knee.

Uncapped Josh Clarkson is picked for only game number three, while Lockie Ferguson is not part of the first two matches. Ben Sears is available for those two games.

Ravindra out after a late entry in the Bangladesh T20I series

Ravindra was called in as a replacement for the team's last T20I assignment of 2023 against Bangladesh but was not picked in the Playing XI in any of the three T20Is. Ravindra had a terrific World Cup, where he had scored 578 runs from 10 matches, including three centuries. New Zealand Cricket confirmed Ravindra was not considered.

"Rachin Ravindra wasn’t considered as a replacement for Williamson in the third game, as he begins a period of rest after being on the road with the BLACKCAPS since the beginning of August, a decision made by NZC in conjunction with Cricket Wellington," NZC wrote. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said they wanted to give him rest and he is very much in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup.

Williamson returns after late withdrawal from Bangladesh T20Is

Meanwhile, Williamson is back to lead the T20I side again after being withdrawn from the 20-over series against Bangladesh. He along with Kyle Jamieson were pulled out from the Bangladesh 20-over series on precautionary measures. Williamson last played a T20I back on 20th November 2022 after the T20 World Cup.

Notably, Matt Henry also returns to International cricket after missing a few matches in the ODI World Cup due to a hamstring injury.

New Zealand squad:

Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ben Sears

NZ vs PAK schedule:

1st T20I – Fri, Jan 12, Eden Park

2nd T20I – Sun, Jan 14, Seddon Park

3rd T20I – Wed, Jan 17, University Oval

4th T20I – Fri, Jan 19, Hagley Oval

5th T20I – Sun, Jan 21, Hagley Oval