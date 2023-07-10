World Cup India: Ticket rates announced for all Eden Gardens matches; check IND vs SA and semifinal prices

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Temba Bavuma and Indian fans

World Cup India: Cricket World Cup returns to India and fans are gearing up for the mega event to take place at numerous venues in the country. After 2016, India will be hosting an ICC event at home for the first time and the stakes will be pretty high for the Men in Blue. Notably, the ticket rates for the World Cup games at Eden Gardens are out and Rohit Sharma's men have a crucial game there.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday announced the ticket prices for the matches at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The prices for India vs South Africa game and the semifinal would begin from a base price of Rs 900 for the upper tier. There are three other denominations for these matches. Seats in D, H Blocks would cost a spectator Rs 1500, while C, K Blocks will charge Rs 2500. The highest price for India vs South Africa and the semis will be at Rs 3000 at B, L Blocks.

Prices for other games are here:

Notably, there will be five matches overall hosted in Kolkata. Apart from these two games, Bangladesh and Pakistan will also be playing here twice each. Bangladesh versus Qualifier 1 tickets will be at Rs 650 (upper tiers), Rs 1000 (D and H) and Rs 1500 (B, C, K, L).

Pakistan will play against Bangladesh and England in Kolkata and the rates have been kept at Rs 800 (upper tier), Rs 1200 (D, H), Rs 2000 (C, K) and Rs 2200 (B, L).

