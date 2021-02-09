IND vs ENG: Not a fan of Virat Kohli's captaincy as tactician, writes Nasser Hussain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Virat Kohli.

Former England cricket Nasser Hussain, who led his nation in 45 Tests, felt Virat Kohli has been off-colour as the captain of India in the ongoing India-England series after the hosts found themselves on the back foot ahead of the final day action of the opening Test in Chennai.

At the end of fourth day's play, India were 39 for one at stumps at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after England set them a target of 420 runs to win. India, who lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early, need a further 381 runs while visitors England need nine wickets.

Hussain, who defended Joe Root's decision-making in the ongoing Test, felt Kohli has not been as aggressive as he used to be since Ajinkya Rahane succeeded as makeshift skipper in 2-1 series triumph in Australia.

"It is India skipper Kohli who has been caught between two stools," the 52-year-old retired cricketer wrote in his column for Daily Mail. "After Ajinkya Rahane did so well deputising in Australia, he has perhaps been a bit reluctant to be as much in-your-face as in the past. Maybe it was in the back of his mind to be a bit more smiley and allow his team freedom of expression."

Hussain further stressed that the Indian skipper should stick to his aggression as that's his strength and pointed out that glimpses of old Kohli was seen in patches during the match.

"It was noticeable, though, when Rory Burns was out to the first ball of England's second innings that the old, animated Kohli was back. That to me is his strength as a captain — his drive, his passion and his aggression," he wrote.

Hussain added he was never a fan of Kohli as a tactician.

"I am not a massive fan of him as a tactician, because he tends to follow the ball and be a bit behind play at times, rather than dictating it," he wrote.