The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person: Virat Kohli 'tips hat' to MS Dhoni

Moments after former Indian skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, present captain Virat Kohli tipped his hat to the veteran thanking and paying tribute to him.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart... but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," wrote Kohli on Twitter as he shared a few pictures with the former skipper.

The announcement came a day after he reached Chennai for the pre-season camp for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Despite the announcement, he will still be part of the Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2020 which will get underway in the UAE from September 19.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle.

Dhoni last played for India during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July last year. Since that appearance, there were speculations over his future but Dhoni avoided making any statement for over a year.

The reticent man from Ranchi will, however, go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India, turning up for the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

