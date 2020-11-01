IPL 2020: MS Dhoni admits CSK dressing room wasn't a happy one this season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK skipper MS Dhoni in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings 2020 season didn't go according to plan as the side was the first to be knocked out from the tournament after a horrendous show in the earlier part of the season. However, the team earned some respect at the fag end of the tournament with three victories on the trot with the latest coming against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The win also served as a killer blow for KXIP as the KL Rahul-led side was also knocked out from IPL with the loss as CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad starred again with his third consecutive fifty in the desert.

To cap things off, team's skipper MS Dhoni also announced before the match that he will continue in CSK next year, sending his fans into jubilation.

And speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony for the last time this year, MS Dhoni said he was pleased how the team responded after being down and out while adding that dressing room wasn't a happy one and it's time to change the core group.

"It was a difficult campaign for us. I don't think we played to the full potential. If you are lagging too much, it becomes very difficult to push yourself and come up with performances. Very proud the way they played their cricket. It would have been very tough 6-7 games," Dhoni said.

"You won't want to be in a dressing room that is not really enjoying cricket. You want to keep coming up with different ideas but if the dressing room atmosphere is not happy, it becomes very tough."

He further added that the CSK core group has served well for 10 years and now it's time to change it at next year's auction while promising to come back stronger next year.

"A lot depends on what the BCCI decides upon the auction. We need to slightly change our core group and look for the next ten years. At the start of the IPL, we made a team and it served well. There comes a time where you have to shift a bit, hand it over to the next generation. We'll come back strong, that's what we are known for," Dhoni said.

