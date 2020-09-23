Mitchell Marsh ruled out of IPL 2020 due to injury, Jason Holder replaces him at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Image Source : TWITTER Mitchell Marsh

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Wednesday has been ruled out of the entire 13th season of the Indian Premier League as West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder has been named as his replacement in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad.

In the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week, Marsh was handed the ball by captain David Warner to bowl the fifth over but the all-rounder delivered four balls before twisting his ankle in the second delivery while trying to stop a drive by Aaron Finch. Later in the game, he did come out to bat at No.10 during SRH's chase but was out in the first delivery.

Warner, however, praised his compatriot for the courage he showed in coming out to bat later in the game.

"It doesn't look great. A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight," Warner told Star Sports.

"Obviously, what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can't put any weight on it."

Holder, Marsh's replacement, played only 11 IPL matches in his career between 2013 and 2016.

