Michael Vaughan temporarily steps down from commentary after racism allegations surface

Earlier today the cricketer turned commentator has expressed his decision to step down as a commentator in the light of the ongoing allegations related to him making racist comments ahead of a Yorkshire game in 2009. Though Vaughan hasn't been quite expressive about the allegations that are being thrown at him, he has clarified that his decision to step down is related to the well-being of his family members.

The in-house diversity group of BBC has been very stern and has criticized the broadcaster for employing the former English captain as a commentator for the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley. A source confirms that the matter ignited after BBC Sport’s Black, Asian and minority ethnic group has shot an email to the staff calling it “totally inexcusable”.

Vaughan is believed to have made inappropriate and racist comments towards former player Azeem Rafiq.