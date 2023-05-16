LSG vs MI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns in the crucial game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Tuesday (May 16). LSG are in a must-win situation as they cannot afford to end on 15 points with multiple teams likely to end on 16 points. On the other hand, MI are on 14 points and at the third position but even they cannot afford to lose thanks to their poor net run-rate. It is going to be an exciting clash with a lot at stake and before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

​Pitch Report - MI vs LSG

The surface at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has been the toughest to score this season. It has been the lowest scoring ground in IPL 2023 with the average first innings score being around 147. Perhaps, chasing is even tougher at this venue as three matches have been won by teams batting first.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes. The pitch at the venue is on the slower side with spinners dominating the proceedings. The surface is expected to get slower as the match progresses and hence, the side winning the toss should look to bat first.

Ekana Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic IPL 2023 Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average IPL 2023 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 147

Average 2nd Innings scores: 133

Score Stats for IPL 2023 matches

Highest total recorded - 193/6 (20 Ov) by LSG vs DC

Lowest total recorded - 108/10 (19.5 Ov) by LSG vs RCB

Highest score chased - 161/8 (19.3 Ov) by PBKS vs LSG

Lowest score defended - 126/9 (20 Ov) by RCB vs LSG

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma

