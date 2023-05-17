LSG vs MI: Emotional Mohsin Khan dedicates his sensational performance to his father who was in ICU recently

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan was the star for Lucknow Super Giants in their defence of 177 runs against Mumbai Indians. The left-arm pacer made a comeback after recovering from injury and straightaway played a key role for LSG in the crucial encounter. He defended 11 runs in the final over against the likes of Cameron Green and Tim David as LSG won the game by just five runs and also boosted their chances of making it to the playoffs.

Speaking after the match, Mohsin Khan revealed that he just executed the plans that he had practiced at the nets. "The plan was to execute what I did in practice and I executed. Even Krunal was talking to me and I told him the same. The run-up is the same, did not change it in the last over. I was trying to calm myself down, not look at the scoreboard and bowl the 6 balls well. Since the wicket was gripping, I tried the slower ball, but I bowled two of those and then changed to the yorker and it was reversing as well," he said.

Mohsin also opened up about the tough time he went through when he was injured. He also dedicated his performance to his father who was in ICU recently and was discharged only a day before the match. "Been a tough time as I was injured, playing after a year. My father got discharged from the ICU yesterday and he was in the hospital for the last 10 days and I did it for him, he would have been watching. I'm grateful to the team and the support staff, Gautam [Gambhir] sir, Vijay [Dahiya] sir for playing me this game even though I did not do well last game," Mohsin further added.

LSG, after this win over MI, have 15 points to their name and are left with one more game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20. They will have to win that encounter to seal their place in the playoffs while a loss will leave them depending on other results.

