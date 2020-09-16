Live Cricket Streaming, England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Watch ENG vs AUS live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Watch ENG vs AUS live cricket match online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Australia 3rd ODI: After nail-biting first two matches of the series, England and Australia will lock horns in the final match of the series in Manchester. Steve Smith, Australia’s star batsman, has missed the first two matches after getting hit on the head attempting to duck under a throwdown by a member of the coaching staff in practice. It has turned out to be a frustrating limited-overs tour of England for Smith and the same could be said for opener David Warner, who has been dismissed by paceman Jofra Archer in all four innings he has played across the T20 and ODI matches. On three occasions, he has made only single-figure scores. Australia opener David Warner is also struggling with form in the ongoing series and Jofra Archer turned out to be his biggest nemesis. In the teams' last 10 matches, Archer has removed Warner seven times.

Live Streaming Cricket, England vs Australia, 3rd ODI

When is England vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will take place on September 16 (Wednesday).

When will England vs Australia 3rd ODI match start?

England vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start at 05.30 PM.

Where is England vs Australia 3rd ODI match being played?

England vs Australia 3rd ODI match is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket England vs Australia 3rd ODI match Today?

You can watch England vs Australia 3rd ODI live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV in India.

Where can you watch England vs Australia 3rd ODI match Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch England vs Australia 3rd ODI match on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD.

What are the squads for England vs Australia 3rd ODI match?

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Tom Banton

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

