Live IPL Match KKR vs KXIP Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

IPL Live Streaming KKR vs KXIP Stream: Live Match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 46th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab from Sharjah. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab (KKR vs KXIP) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, hotstar live tv sports, live ipl match streaming, star sports 1, ipl live video, ipl live tv, hotstar ipl live, ipl live scores, ipl live streaming, live ipl match today online 2020, ipl live score, ipl live score, ipl 2020 live, ipl live score 2020, ipl live match, ipl live today, ipl cricket live, today ipl match live, ipl live score today, live streaming cricket match today, star sports live ipl 2020 today match, star sports 1 live cricket match today live Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab live score here.

With four consecutive victories, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have stunned everyone and the KL Rahul-led lineup will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 46th fixture of the Indian Premier League on Monday. The last time the two sides squared off, KKR beat KXIP by two runs. However, a lot has changed since then. While the Eoin Morgan-led team has been inconsistent, Punjab have managed to win matches regardless of how far behind they are. KXIP will be, undoubtedly, riding high on confidence after their narrow but morale-boosting win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Despite putting a paltry 126/7 on board, KXIP managed a win, thanks to their bowlers, who stepped up at the right time. The KXIP top-order, comprising Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, has been accomplishing on a regular basis and the coming back of Chris Gayle has further strengthened their batting. Nicholas Pooran has been in good form of late but Glenn Maxwell's inconsistency will again be a concern. Their bowling mostly revolves around experienced Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi. However, Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan came into the party against SRH, turning the screws spectacularly in the final two overs to lead them to victory.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab begin?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 26 (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

