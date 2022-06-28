Tuesday, June 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: India win toss, opt to bat first

LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: India win toss, opt to bat first

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Get the Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Latest Scorecard, News, Latest Updates and Highlights as India take on Ireland

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2022 20:51 IST
Inida, Ireland, IND vs IRE
Image Source : INDIA TV

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I

LIVE IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: India win toss, opt to bat first

 

Sanju Samson has replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad for this game and will open with Ishan Kishan

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Welcome back. It is almost time as we await the start of the 2nd T20I between both these young sides. India has won the toss and is batting first

Top News

Latest News