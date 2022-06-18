Here's list of India's biggest wins by runs in T20s after huge victory vs SA

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI India celebrating a wicket vs SA in the 4th T20

It has been a brilliant turnaround for the men in blue. After suffering two consecutive losses first up in the series, they came back in some style to beat SA by 48 runs in the 2nd T20 and by 82 runs in the 4th T20.

This was India's biggest win over SA in the T20 format. As far as the Proteas are concerned, the score of 82 was their lowest in the T20 format.

Biggest Wins for India in terms of runs

2018 - 143 vs Ireland

2017 - 93 vs Sri Lanka

2012 - 90 vs England

2017 - 88 vs Sri Lanka

2022 - 82 vs South Africa

The caravan now moves to Bangalore for the fifth and final T20. The series has been top-notch up until now, and the final promises to be a cracker too.

IND vs SA - 4th T20 - Match Report

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Proteas started on a high. Firstly, Ngidi sent Gaikwad packing, and then Jansen came to scalp out Iyer. Kishan, as usual, started out slowly, but couldn't carry on and went back after scoring 27 off 26 deliveries. No doubt, SA had India down in the dumps for a while.

The men in blue were reeling at 40/3 at one stage. Pant and Hardik stitched a little partnership together, but Pant failed yet again, and the scorecard read 81/4.

It was then that Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya joined hands, played with a mix of caution and aggression till the 15th over, stabilised the ship, and then came out all guns blazing.

Pandya hit 46 off 31 deliveries, and Karthik made 55 of 27 deliveries to life India to a fighting total of 169. Chasing 170, SA just couldn't get going. First, they lost Bavuma to an elbow injury, and after that, no other batter looked like taking the game away from India.

Miller and Dussen failed, Avesh Khan took 3 in an over, and India eventually folded SA out for a mere 87 runs - making this win, the biggest ever for India over SA in T20s.