Hello and a warm welcome to everyone for the live coverage of the 53rd match of IPL 2023. It's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens. Two teams looking for wins and are separated by only 2 points after playing the same number of games. KKR have 4 wins in 10 games, while PBKS have 5 in 10 outings. KKR need a win to stay in contention for the safe '16' number, while PBKS have a one-match room for the magic number. So, sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this game.