Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR have 'zero tolerance' for discrimination: Venky Mysore on Morgan, McCullum's tweets controversy

The CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders Venky Mysore has said that there is 'zero tolerance' for any sort of discrimination at the franchise, after controversial tweets from KKR's captain Eoin Morgan and coach Brendon McCullum surfaced over the past week.

The tweets became viral following the suspension of Ollie Robinson due to the controversial nature of his tweets dating back to 2012-13.

Both, Morgan and McCullum have been accused of mocking Indians and posting racist tweets in a social media conversation with Jos Buttler.

"We don't know enough about it to comment at this time. Let's wait for the process to be completed to get all the facts before we jump to any conclusions. Just to reiterate, the Knight Riders organisation has 'zero tolerance' for any sort of discrimination," Mysore told Cricbuzz.

According to a report, "Screenshots have also been shared of a message by Buttler in which he says 'I always reply sir no1 else like me like you like me' and, separately, Morgan includes Buttler in a message which says, 'Sir you're my favourite batsman'."

A homophobic tweet dating back to 2010 from veteran pacer James Anderson has also emerged.

The ECB has promised "relevant and appropriate action", saying each case will be considered on an individual basis.