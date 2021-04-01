IPL 2021: Josh Hazelwood pulls out of season in big blow for MS Dhoni-led CSK

Image Source : TWITTER/CSK File photo of Josh Hazlewood.

In a big blow for Chennai Super Kings just nine days ahead of the beginning of IPL 2021, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood pulled out of the tournament to spend some time with his family ahead of a busy international season ahead.

In an interview with Cricket Australia, Josh Hazlewood explained. The 30-year-old pacer said, "It has been 10 months, living at different times in the bio bubble. In such a situation, I want to take a break from cricket for a short time and, spend some time with family at home. I want to stay in Australia for the next 2 months at home. "

Hazlewood further said that he needs to be mentally and physically prepare for a gruelling international season and staying away from IPL this season will help him do that.

"Next is the winter season of cricket, in which we have to take a long tour of the West Indies. Then Bangladesh tour and then T20 World Cup. Ashes again. Meaning the next 12 months are going to be very busy. In such a situation, I want to give myself full opportunities to be mentally and physically prepared. So I decided to break away from IPL 2021," he said.

Hazlewood becomes the second Aussie player to pull out after Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mitchell Marsh also wanted some time off.