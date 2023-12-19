IPL Auction 2024: Steve Smith, Lockie Ferguson among 14 capped unsold stars

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith during World Cup 2023 in India

Australian players managed to attract the biggest bids at the Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. Teams created history by breaking the bank to sign the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins but their national teammate Steve Smith went unsold.

South African batter Rilee Rossouw became the first cricketer to go unsold at the IPL auction in 2024. Rossouw was released by Delhi Capitals before the auction and was expected to attract bids but surprisingly teams showed no interest in the Proteas star who had set a base price of INR 2 crore.

English wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt also failed to find any interest despite hammering a sensational T20I hundred against West Indies three days ago. Veteran batter Maish Pandey, who entered the auction with a base price of INR 50 lakh, was the first high-profile Indian to go unsold in the first round. His Karnataka teammate Karun Nair also went unsold having played King XI Punjab in 2020.

14 players went unsold in the capped cricketers slot including two Indian stars Karun Nair and Manish Pandey. Teams showed very little interest in spinners with the likes of Tabraiz Shamshi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, and Adil Rashid going unsold.

List of all unsold players at IPL Auction 2024

​Rilee Rossouw Karun Nair Steve Smith Manish Pandey Phil Salt Kusal Mendis Josh Inglis Lockie Ferguson Waqar Salamkheil Adil Rashid Akeal Hosein Ish Sodhi Tabraiz Shamsi Mujeeb Ur Rahman

