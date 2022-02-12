IPL Auction 2022: Quinton de Kock sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 6.75 crore

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Quinton de Kock.

Lucknow Super Giants bought Proteas opening batter Quinton de Kock for a price of 6.25 crore. QDK invited interest from MI, KKR and Lucknow Super Giants but was finally included in the Lucknow franchise.

Quinton de Kock is now a seasoned IPL players, who has spent the last eight years playing in the richest franchise league. During the period, he has played for four IPL teams. This included the 2018 season when he was bought for Rs 2.8 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who traded him to Mumbai Indians the very next season. At MI, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, he turned into a beast with 500-plus runs in back-to-back season.

He proved decisive as well with his form as MI won the title both years.

Opening the innings for MI in 2019, De Kock was the highest run-getter for the team in that season with 529 runs and backed it up with 503 runs the next.

His present hot form with the national team also made him a hot candidate as he scored 124 against India at home as his dealt a 3-0 whitewash to the visitors. Any team acquiring him, especially those in search of a captain, will look to utilise his leadership skills

De Kock's overall IPL record: M 77 | R 2256 | HS 108 | Ave. 31.33 | SR 130.93 | 1x100s | 16x50s | 6s - 65 | Ct - 53 | St - 14

De Kock's T20I record (since Jan 2021): M 14 | R 524 | HS 72 | Ave. 43.66 | SR 131.32 | 5x50s | 6s - 12 | Ct - 8 | St - 4