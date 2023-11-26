IPL 2024 Retention Day Live: When and where to watch squad announcement before auction on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GUJARAT_TITANS X/AP A big day for the few franchises ahead of IPL 2024 with several speculations riding high with some high-profile names included

Who knew that the week after a heartbreaking loss for India in the World Cup final against Australia will be so exciting and thrilling that the IPL 2024 retention day will become such a highly-anticipated event on Sunday, November 26? A few trades, the news of franchises leaving out some of the stars and the numerous speculations regarding several other retentions and probably the biggest trade in IPL history have kept fans in what was a hollow few days after the World Cup final.

A couple of trades have already taken place with Devdutt Padikkal moving from Rajasthan Royals to the Lucknow Super Giants and Avesh Khan moving in the other direction and Shabaz Ahmed moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a swap with Mayank Dagar to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. A couple of senior England players Ben Stokes and Joe Root pulled out while several other big names including Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Jofra Archer and Cameron Green are set to be let go by their respective teams.

However, all the eyes will be on the Mumbai Indians' squad whether Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is traded back to the franchise in the biggest coup a team has pulled off, or not. Mumbai Indians will be in need of some big purses and are likely to release some of their big-money players to have enough money to let the Hardik deal go through.

When and where to watch IPL 2024 retention day live on TV and OTT in India?

The retention deadline ahead of the auction for the 2024 edition of the IPL ends at 4 PM IST on Sunday, November 26. The official broadcasters are doing a two-hour show to announce the updated squads for all 10 teams after retentions and releases. The show will begin at 4 and will run till 6 PM and will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD channels. The digital broadcaster JioCinema is also set to host a live show and will kick off at the same time in the evening at 4 PM.

Latest Cricket News